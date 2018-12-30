India retain numero uno spot in latest ICC rankings

India retained their numero uno spot in the year-end International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team rankings on Sunday.

After their unassailable 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-Test series against Australia, India maintained their 116 points to consolidate their top place followed by the English team, who are placed at the second spot with 108 points.

Meanwhile, New Zealand team that won fourth consecutive Test series and finished the year on 107 points, have overtaken South Africa by two points to move up to the third position after completing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their concluded two-Test series.

The fourth-placed South African team, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and move up to the second spot by blanking the opposition. The top five teams end with Australian team, who are placed at the fifth position with 102 points.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:27 IST