‘India ruthless. They should win Champions Trophy convincingly': Former coach's bold prediction

Team India is "ruthless". Such is their dominance in all departments that they should win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without breaking a sweat, feels former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput. India sailed into the semi-final of Champions Trophy after beating Bangladesh and Pakistan in group games. They will face New Zealand in their last group fixture on March 2 (Sunday) but that is a formality as both teams have advanced to the knockout stage. India's Hardik Pandya with captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates(ICC-X)

India's semi-final will be on March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the New Zealand match and more importantly, the semi-finals, Rajput said India don't give a chance to their opponents and like to dominate throughout. "This Indian team looks ruthless. They try to dominate and win every game. They don't want to give the opponents a chance to come back into the game. That is the attitude. And the way they are playing, I think they should win the Champions Trophy convincingly," Rajput told PTI.

Rajput was India's manager when they won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under a young MS Dhoni. He currently the head coach of UAE cricket team, and watched Virat Kohli score his 51st ODI century in the six-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, and he now expects skipper Rohit Sharma to smash his way to a big hundred.

"So Virat got a 100. All boxes are ticked. Now it's only up to Rohit to get a big 100," Rajput quipped, adding that the "Indian team have a clear instinct that that will just finish their opponents."

"We have always seen that India play better when the platform is big."

‘India won’t take New Zealand lightly': Rajput

But the veteran coach also cautioned the team before Sunday's match against New Zealand.

"See, in cricket, you cannot take it lightly. Every game is important, because if you take one or few overs lightly, that can change the game as well. So we have got to be at our best every time. We don't want to relax at any moment," he remarked.

"Both the games India has won comfortably. But in cricket, we can't say anything, we have to take one game at a time. We don't have to take New Zealand lightly. New Zealand is a better team (than Pakistan and Bangladesh), they have also won both the games and their morale is also high," he pointed out.

On Kohli's superlative performance, the former India player said: "I think Virat played a fantastic innings, you know, and he showed his class. We always think of King Kohli, I think he proved again. Big match, big match temperament. Big match player."With the team in such great form, he is not in favour of ringing in any changes for the upcoming match, which is only of academic interest with both sides already in the semi-finals.

"I don't think they will try anything (new) because when the team is doing well, you go with the same momentum."Unless there is some injury, or somebody wants to be rested, but I don't think there will be any change. It's up to the management because there are few days in between. But I would always say that you always continue with the winning team," Rajput said.

Fielding is the only area where this Indian team can do even better, the former Afghanistan and Zimbabwe coach said.

"Yes, fielding, we can always do better. Because at the crucial stage, we cannot drop catches. So, fielding is one aspect where we can always do better.

"Last game, I was there. I will definitely come for the next game as well. New Zealand and semifinals, and hopefully, the finals as well," he signed off.