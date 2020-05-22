e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India’s chance of touring Australia 9 on a scale of 10, says CA CEO Roberts

India’s chance of touring Australia 9 on a scale of 10, says CA CEO Roberts

CA is currently under a lot of financial stress and is desperate to have the India series, which will fill its coffers with AUD 300 million from broadcast rights after it had to cut costs due to the pandemic. The series is scheduled between November 2020 and January 2021.

cricket Updated: May 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli recieves the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Australia's former cricketer Allan Border following India's 2-1 series victory over Australia
India's captain Virat Kohli recieves the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Australia's former cricketer Allan Border following India's 2-1 series victory over Australia(REUTERS)
         

There is a 9 out of 10 chance that India will make the trip Down Under for a four-Test series later this year, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said trying to downplay the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA is currently under a lot of financial stress and is desperate to have the India series, which will fill its coffers with AUD 300 million from broadcast rights after it had to cut costs due to the pandemic. The series is scheduled between November 2020 and January 2021.

“I guess there’s no such thing as certainty in today’s world so I can’t say 10 (out of 10), but I’m going to say nine out of 10,” Roberts told News Corp.

Also Read | Gambhir, MSK Prasad involved in war of words over selection process

“With the variable being, who would know whether we can have crowds … I’d be really surprised if we can’t get the Indian tour away.

“But I wouldn’t, hand on heart suggest we’ll have full crowds from the start. We’ll just have to see how that goes,” the under-pressure chief executive said.

However, when it comes to away tours, Roberts wants a bio-secure environment which might prompt Cricket Australia to explore options of sending a team for a white ball series in England. But before that, the CA would wait and watch how the Pakistan and the West Indies tours of England pan out in terms of health safety measures.

“I think there’s some chance we could send a team over,” Roberts said.

Also Read | When virus queered the cricket pitch

“Obviously we won’t jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is that the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we’re due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch,” Roberts said.

While the India tour is a lucrative one, it is unlikely that Australia would host Afghanistan for a one-off Test, which is not a part of the World Test Championship schedule.

The chances of T20 World Cup in Australia are also looking dim in the prevailing circumstances as it could either be shifted to 2021 while India hosts its edition in 2022.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In