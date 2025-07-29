India ‘see no point’ in lodging official complaint against Oval pitch curator's arrogant behaviour for Gambhir, coaches

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that there would not be an escalation from them after the verbal spat between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Surrey chief curator Lee Fortis took social media by storm. Kotak said there was no point in registering an official complaint on the incident that took focus away from cricket, not for the first time in this series. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff interact with a groundsman during a training session at the Oval(PTI)

"No, I do not think there is any point in complaining," Kotak said in the press conference on Tuesday. Needless to say, the conference was dominated by questions on the Gambhir-Fortis fight.

The incident, which unfolded during India’s net session on Tuesday, saw Gambhir exchange sharp words with Fortis in full view of players and support staff. Caught on camera wagging his finger and raising his voice, the former India opener was heard telling Fortis, "You're just the groundsman, nothing beyond," and, "You can't tell us what to do."

Fortis, who was reportedly attempting to protect the pitch area — with several domestic fixtures still to be played on it this season — appeared visibly agitated as he warned Gambhir that he may be forced to file a formal complaint. In response, Gambhir, unmoved, said, "You can go and report to whoever you want."

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was seen trying to de-escalate the altercation, stepping in as a mediator between the two.

Kotak defends Gambhir

Kotak defended Gambhir and added that they were taken by surprise when the instruction to stay 2.5 metres away from the pitch was given. It didn't help that Fortis spoke rudely to one of India's support staff members for keeping an ice box near the main square.

"When we went to see the wicket ... they sent someone to tell us to stay 2.5 metres away from the pitch, which was a little surprising," Kotak told a press conference.

"It's a cricket wicket, there's a five-day test starting the day after, and we were wearing joggers. So it was a bit awkward.

"We all know that curators are a little over-protective ... but at the end of the day it's a cricket pitch, not an antique that you can't touch."

Fortis downplayed the incident when he spoke to a group of journalists. "There's nothing more to add ... we have nothing to hide here," he said.

Surrey did not issue a statement but insiders are believed to have sided with the chief curator, who, they believe, was only doing his job of keeping the players and the support staff away from the main square.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which took a spicy turn since the Lord's Test due to Shubman Gill's aggressive behaviour for England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett for wasting time, will be decided in the final Test starting Thursday. England lead the series 2-1.