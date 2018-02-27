India, South Africa make combined donation for Cape Town water crisis

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his South African cricket team counterpart Faf du Plessis have donated Rs 5.5 lakhs (100,000 Rand) to the Cape Town Water Crisis on behalf of both teams.

The cheque was handed over to the Gift of the Givers at the last T20 International at Newlands on Sunday.

“Both teams had first-hand experience of the Water Crisis in Cape Town and, having chatted to Virat, we decided to get our teams to sign some jerseys which we auctioned off with the funds raised going to assist the Cape Town Water Crisis,” explained Du Plessis.

“We also wanted to create awareness and hope that other organizations and sports codes follow in our direction,” he added.

Virat Kohli also stressed the importance of getting involved in this campaign.

“Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and whenever we visit and play at Newlands, we are treated extremely well by the local people. By creating awareness of the drought, we are playing our part in highlighting the drought so people can see the seriousness of what’s taking place in the Mother City,” commented Kohli.