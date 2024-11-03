India suffer big blow in WTC table with 0-3 drubbing vs New Zealand; can they qualify for final? All scenarios explained

Team India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) have taken a major hit after Rohit Sharma and co lost the third and final Test against New Zealand by 25 runs, to lose the series 0-3. This is the first time that India have been whitewashed in a three-match Test series at home. The hosts were unable to chase down a total of 147 as Ajaz Patel returned with six wickets in the fourth and final innings. Mumbai: India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000019A)(PTI)

A defeat in the third Test against New Zealand now has catastrophic consequences for India's chances in the World Test Championship, as they their remaining five Tests in this cycle are against Australia, Down Under.

As a result of this loss, India have now lost their top spot in the WTC standings, and their point percentage has fell to 58.33. Earlier, the loss in Pune had meant India’s WTC points percentage (PCT) dipped from above 74 percent to 62.82 per cent within eight days.

Australia now have the top spot in the WTC standings with a PCT of 62.50. Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand are also in with a chance to make the WTC final. However, it is fair to say that India now face an uphill task to make their third WTC final in a row, after having previously reached the final in 2021 and 2023.

What India need to do to make it to the WTC final?

To now qualify for the WTC final without depending on others, Rohit Sharma and co cannot afford another defeat in their remaining five matches. India are now required to pull of a stunning 4-0 or 5-0 coup Down Under against the defending WTC champions to make it to the final for the third time in a row.

India need at least two more wins to stay in contention for the final, however, this won't be enough as the side would require other results to sway their way. To maintain their PCT over 60, India must win at least two matches and draw four games.

If India fail to win 4-0 or 5-0 against Australia, Rohit Sharma would have to look closely in the series between Sri Lanka-Australia, South Africa-Sri Lanka and South Africa-Pakistan. However, if India don't win two matches in Australia, they can say goodbye to the WTC final chances.

Updated WTC points table

Australia (PCT 62.5)

India (PCT 58.33)

Sri Lanka (PCT 55.56)

New Zealand (PCT 54.54)

South Africa (PCT 54.16)

England (PCT 40.79)

Pakistan (PCT 33.33)

Bangladesh (27.5)

West Indies (18.52)