India retains right to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Australia to host T20 World Cup in 2022 - Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:02 IST

India is all set to retain its right to host the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Australia, who were supposed to host the T20 World Cup in 2020, will now host the tournament in 2022 after it was postponed by the International Cricket Council due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The report further states that the ICC is set to postpone the 2021 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in February-March next year.

(More details awaited...)