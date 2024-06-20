India to host Test series vs Bangladesh, New Zealand; face England before Champions Trophy 2025 as home season announced

The BCCI on Thursday announced the Indian men's team matches for the 2024/25 home season, which kicks off in September. India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series, following a three-match T20I series with the limited-overs fixtures in Dharamsala, Delhi, and Hyderabad. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal and other teammates ahead of the Group A match against Canada in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024(Surjeet Yadav)

Next on the agenda is a gripping three-match Test series against New Zealand. This series begins on October 16 in Bengaluru, with subsequent Tests in Pune and Mumbai. As the New Year approaches, England will tour India for five T20Is followed by three ODIs. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai will host the five T20Is, while Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad will host the ODI series as the tour ends on February 12.

The first Test against Bangladesh starts September 19 in Chennai, with the teams travelling north to Kanpur for the second and final match of the series, which kicks off September 27. India will, of course, begin their home season under a new team management, with Rahul Dravid leaving his role as the head coach following the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

The three T20Is against Bangladesh take place on October 6, 9, and 12 before the series against New Zealand commences three days later. The Kiwis will only travel for three Tests, with the first being played in Benglauru bewteen 160-20 October. The teams, then, travel to Maharashtra where they face off in the remaining two Tests in Pune (24-28 October) and Mumbai (1-5 November).

The home season will conclude with India hosting England for a limited-overs series. The sides will play in five T20Is, commencing January 22, and three ODIs. Here's the list of their matches, with venues.

22-Jan-25: 1st T20I, Chennai

25-Jan-25: 2nd T20I, Kolkata

28-Jan-25: 3rd T20I, Rajkot

31-Jan-25: 4th T20I, Pune

02-Feb-25: 5th T20I, Mumbai

06-Feb-25: 1st ODI, Nagpur

09-Feb-25: 2nd ODI, Cuttack

12-Feb-25: 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad

Team India currently in the Caribbean

The side is currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, where Rohit Sharma's men will begin their Super Eight campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday. India have won all of their matches in the campaign bar the one against Canada, which was washed out in Lauderhill. Justifiably, India finished at the top of their group with 7 points in four matches.