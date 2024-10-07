India to make first Hong Kong Sixes appearance in over a decade as iconic tournament returns after 7-year gap

India will be represented at the Hong Kong Sixes for the first time in 12 years with the iconic tournament set to be staged from November 1 to 3 this year. The Hong Kong Sixes itself is being held for the first time since 2017. The tournament, which features a unique shortened version of cricket that is significantly different from the likes T20s or T10, had been a largely annual event but has been held just once since 2012. India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions(BCCI)

Cricket Hong Kong confirmed India's participation in a post on X. "Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6!" it said. India is one of 11 nations set to participate in the tournament. This includes Pakistan, thus making a possibility of a potential match between the two arch-rivals that tend to be events unto itself in multi-nation tournaments.

What is the Hong Kong Sixes?

The first edition of the tournament was in 1992. Over the years, a number of major stars like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have tried their hands at the format. The tournament features unique rules with each team fielding only six players. The matches last a maximum of 45 minutes. The presence of just six players in the team means that there would be just four fielders once the wicketkeeper and bowler are counted out. Each team faces five overs each, and everyone (except for the wicketkeeper) is required to bowl one over each.

Batsmen are forced to retire at 31, but can come back in once all other batsmen have been dismissed or have retired. This can make for some interesting situations at the end of the innings with the lower-order taking risky singles knowing that if they are out, their in-form batsman can come back in.

The tournament was held every year between 1993 and 1997. It then returned after a four-year absence in 2001 and was then held annually until 2012. The Hong Kong Sixes was then played in 2017, albeit without an Indian team in it, before disappearing once again for seven years.