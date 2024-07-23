India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024: Full IND vs SL schedule, T20I squads, ODI dates, venues and match timings

Gautam Gambhir's new-look Team India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and co-starring Hardik Pandya, has arrived in Sri Lanka for the upcoming T20I series. After India ended its long wait for an ICC World Cup title, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah unveiled Gambhir as the successor of ex-head coach Rahul Dravid at the Indian camp. India icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also bid farewell to T20Is following the title-winning run of the Men In Blue in the Caribbean. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (C), player Hardik Pandya (C, right) and other teammates arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport(AFP)

For his first assignment as head coach, Gambhir handpicked Suryakumar for the vacant captaincy post in the shortest format. Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has exited the leadership group in the Gambhir era. Gambhir-coached Team India also appointed premier batter Shubman Gill as the new vice-captain across white-ball formats for the Sri Lanka tour. India will kickstart its Sri Lanka tour with a three-match T20I series.

Date Fixture Venue July 27 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Pallekele International Stadium July 28 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Pallekele International Stadium July 30 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Pallekele International Stadium

After the conclusion of the T20I series, batting icons Kohli and Rohit will return to the Indian camp for the One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. The ODI series will be held on August 2, 4 and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kohli and Rohit opted to cut short their break for the ODI series. India will play only six ODIs in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan. The visitors have rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the ODI series. All-rounder Riyan Parag and uncapped pacer Harshit Rana have been added to India's ODI squad.

Date Fixture Venue August 2 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI R Premadasa Stadium August 4 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI R Premadasa Stadium August 7 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI R Premadasa Stadium

What Gambhir said about Kohli and Rohit

Speaking to reporters in his first press conference as head coach on Tuesday, Gambhir asserted that he wants Rohit and Kohli to be available for most games. "With Rohit and Virat are not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I'm sure they're going to be available for most of the games," Gambhir said. "They have shown what they can deliver on the big day...in the T20 World Cup, in the 50-overs World Cup as well," he added.

How do you watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I, ODI series in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka series will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do you live stream India vs Sri Lanka T20I,ODI series in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka series will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.