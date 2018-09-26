India vs Afghanistan 2018: A look India’s tied ODI results

India needed seven runs in the final over, Ravindra Jadeja was on strike, Rashid Khan the bowler and he defended the runs. India did not win, Afghanistan did not lose, the match ended in a tie.

It was a game of extremely thin margins, and it ended both teams facing a lot of what ifs. It was the 36th tie in 4046 ODIs.

For many, the most important tie was when Australia had held South Africa in that epic semi-final at the World Cup back in 1999, but India have had its share of moments.

The Indian team has featured in 8 tied matches. Australia lead this list with the most number of matches (9), while England and Pakistan too have featured in 8 stalemates.

Here we take a look at all the other instances when an India match ended in a tie.

West Indies vs India, Perth, December 6 1991

On a juicy Perth pitch, West Indies won the toss and invited India to bat first. Curtly Ambrose was at his imperious best as he never allowed the Indian batting to breathe easy and finished with figures of 2 for 9 in 8.4 overs. India could only manage 126 runs.

Subroto Banerjee was the star with the ball for India as he picked up three wickets. Kapil Dev, Prabhakar, and Srinath chipped in as India fought back and restricted a strong Windies batting to exactly 126 runs in their reply.

India vs Zimbabwe, Indore, November 18 1993

Mohammed Azharuddin lost the toss and India batted first. Manoj Prabhakar and Vinod Kambli starred with the bat as India managed to post 248 in their allotted 50 overs.

Javagal Srinath picked up three wickets, but Zimbabwe never threw in the towel and on the back of spirited performances by Andy Flower (56) and Ali Shah (37), they ended the match on exactly 248.

Zimbabwe vs India, Paarl, January 27 1997

Alistair Campbell won the toss, batted first, but his batsmen never looked settled and threw away promising starts. Venkatesh Prasad kept troubling them as India restricted the African side to 236.

India were struggling in their chase and slipped to 110 for five when Robin Singh and Ajay Jadeja stitched together and got India close when Jadeja was dismissed. Robin Singh tried valiantly, but then he ran out of steam as India too ended on 236.

India vs England, Bengaluru, February 27 2011

England captain Andrew Strauss hits the ball for 4 runs during the ICC Cricket World Cup match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India (PA Images via Getty Images)

It was India’s first match at home in the 2011 World Cup and the Indian openers were off to a bang. Sachin Tendulkar got to his century and despite a mini-collapse towards the back end of the innings, the hosts managed to post 338 on the board.

England started brightly, and their chase was led brilliantly by captain Andrew Strauss who scored a brilliant 150. A late surge by Zaheer Khan and some frenetic action ensued as the topsy-turvy match eventually ended in a tie.

England vs India, London, September 11 2011

England elected to field first owing to inclement weather. India did not have a positive start, but a brilliant 84-run innings by Ravindra Jadeja and 78 by MS Dhoni pushed India’s score to 280 in 50 overs.

Due to rain in the second innings, England’s target was revised to 271. Ravi Bopara was the star with the bat as his 96 took England very close and when the umpires decided to take the players off for one final time, according to the Duckworth and Lewis system, the scores were identical and the match ended in a tie.

India vs Sri Lanka, Adelaide, February 14 2012

On a flat Adelaide Over track, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, but a potent and consistent Indian bowling effort restricted them to 236 runs.

However, the pitch slowed down and the ball started spinning and stopping which made life difficult for the batsmen. MS Dhoni tried to take the chase deep into the death overs, but he ran out of partners and despite him striking a boundary in the final over, he could not take his side over the line and had to be content with a tie.

New Zealand vs India, Auckland, January 25 2014

It was proving to be a difficult series for India. Their batsmen were not getting runs, the bowlers were proving to be expensive and the results were not going in their favour.

In the 3rd ODI which was played at Auckland, the Indian bowlers leaked runs again as New Zealand posted 314 in their allotted quota of overs.

India looked dead and buried when MS Dhoni departed with the score at 184 for six. However, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja counter-attacked as India made a late surge and looked like clinching the match. Ashwin was dismissed, but Jadeja kept going for his strokes. he tonked a four and six in the final over, but could not get that decisive run to clinch the match. For all his efforts, the match ended in a tie.

