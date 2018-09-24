India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018: Statistical reasons to watch the super four encounter in Dubai

India take on Afghanistan in their last encounter of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 on Tuesday. India are already through to the final of the continental event after recording two wins out of two against Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan are out after successive losses against the same teams.

India have been dominant so far in the series, thanks to their opening batsmen and bowling attack but could provide rest to some of the regulars in what has been a gruelling schedule on the back of a tough Test tour of England. Middle order hasn’t had much of hit and they could opportunities to wield the willow.

Afghanistan have been really unlucky in the Super Four stage of the tournament, losing both matches in the very last over. They would be looking to get a win under their belt against a powerful India team before the tournament is over.

Despite it being a dead rubber there is plenty of statistical reasons to watch this encounter between India vs Afghanistan.

We collate all the numbers here:

India have played Afghanistan only once in ODIs and India won that match by eight wickets in 2014.

India have won four of their last five ODIs while Afghanistan have won three of their last five, two of their losses have come in their last two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan have suffered two of the most narrowest losses in the Asia Cup 2018. First came against Pakistan by three wickets and that was followed by one against Bangladesh by three runs.

770: Shikhar Dhawan is having a purple patch in his career as he is the leading Indian ODI side in terms of runs scored this year, ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He also has best strike rate amongst the Indian batsmen in ODIs this year

90: Shikhar Dhawan has a strike rate of 90 in tournaments where more than five teams are involved.

193: Afghanistan are most reliant on spin and since Jan 2017, they have picked up 193 wickets in ODIs, India are second on the list with 141 wickets. Also in that period, Afghanistan spinners have bowled at a better economy rate compared to Indian spinners.

Indian spinners since 1st Jan 2017 bowled at an average of 30.23 which is 33.87 % worse than Afghanistan spinners who have an average of 19.99.

8: Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2018, Jasprit Bumrah and Mujeeb ur Rahman have seven each.

8: B Kumar has failed to make a mark in the 2018 as in 10 ODIS so far, he has picked up only 8 wickets and has gone wicket less in 6 ODIs.

4: wickets B Kumar needs to complete 100 ODI wickets. He would be the 12th IND pacer to reach this landmark.

4: Rashid needs just 4 wickets to reach 50 wickets this year in ODIs.

95: MS Dhoni requires 95 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India. He has already reached 10,000 runs in ODIs but not 174 runs came for Asia XI as well. Dhoni will become 4th Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

6: wickets needed for Samiullah Shenwari to complete 50 wickets in ODIs

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 22:00 IST