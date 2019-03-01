India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Having lost the two-match T20I series with a 2-0 margin against Australia with defeats in Vizag and Bengaluru, India will be keen to secure the outcome of the five-match ODI series in their favour.

The upcoming series will be the last set of ODIs for India to get their team sorted before Virat Kohli takes his troops to England for the 2019 World Cup. And that puts the importance of the ODI series in perspective.

The two T20I losses was blamed on the experimental sides that took the field as the team management looks to figure out the India World Cup squad. The experiments will likely continue through the course of the Australian visit. However, the hosts will hope for a different outcome this time around.

The first ODI is set to be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

Where is the first ODI between India and Australia being played?

The first ODI between India and Australia match will be played in Hyderabad.

What time does the first ODI between India and Australia begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI series?

The India vs Australia ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:41 IST