India vs Australia, 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match on TV and online

India will be without skipper Rohit Sharma in the series opener against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. India's all-format captain Rohit will miss the series opener due to family commitments. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead Rohit-less Team India in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Hosts India are heading to the series opener after defeating Steve Smith and Co. in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur during a practice session (PTI)

India outclassed Australia 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the series win over the visitors, Team India has also sealed their berth for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Shifting its focus on the ODI World Cup preparations, India will resume its rivalry with Australia in the three-match white-ball series.

Already missing the services of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the hosts suffered a major setback in the lead-up to the ODI series. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire ODI series between India and Australia. The Mumbai batter is ruled out of the ODI series due to the recurrence of a lower-back injury. India have not named Iyer's replacement for the ODI series.

Speaking ahead of the 1st ODI between the two teams, stand-in skipper Pandya confirmed that superstar Ishan Kishan and in-form batter Shubman Gill will open the innings for the hosts. Here are the live-streaming details of the ODI series opener between India and Australia.

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on Friday (March 17).

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the India vs Australia 1st ODI match live on television?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will have a live broadcast on Star Sports 1.

How to live stream India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live score and all the latest updates at https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

