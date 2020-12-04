India vs Australia Live Score 1st T20: Can Virat Kohli and Co continue T20 juggernaut against formidable Australia?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Live: With the ODIs done and dusted, it’s time for the T20I leg between India and Australia. The two teams play the first of the three T20Is at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Australia took the ODI series 2-1, but with India undefeated in T20Is this year, they will be keen to hit back in the format. India last played T20Is way back in January when they beat New Zealand 3-0. Before that, they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home. With the T20I World Cup scheduled to take place next year in India, what better way to warm up for the ICC event than two of the top teams squaring off?

11:51 hrs IST IPL form should help India’s batsmen KL Rahul, with 670 runs, won the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan hit 618 runs and was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament. Mayank Agarwal: 424 runs from 11 matches, Shreyas Iyer: 519 runs from 17 games, Virat Kohli: 466 runs from 15 games. If those numbers aren’t a testament to the kind of T20 form India’s batsmen are in, what is?





11:44 hrs IST India in T20Is this year vs Sri Lanka, Indore: WON by 7 wickets vs Sri Lanka, Pune: WON by 78 runs vs New Zealand, Auckland: WON by 6 wickets vs New Zealand, Auckland: WON by 7 wickets vs New Zealand, Hamilton: WON in Super Over





11:37 hrs IST Can India bounce back? India ended the ODI series with an impressive win, but at the end of the day, it was another ODI series defeat for Virat Kohli and his team. But with most of the players entering the T20I leg on the back of some wonderful performances in the IPL, it is India’s chance to square things up. Remember, India are 5-0 in T20Is this year, having not lost a single game in the format. Can the juggernaut continue against a formidable Australian unit?



