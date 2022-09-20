India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Live on TV and Online

The first T20I of the three-match series versus Australia begins India's final preparation for the much-awaited World T20 beginning in October. Led by Rohit Sharma, the home side kick-starts the Australia T20Is with the first game at Mohali, which will be followed by matches at Nagpur (September 23) and Hyderabad (September 25). Though India crashed out from the recent T20 Asia Cup in the 'Super 4' phase, Virat Kohli's return to form was a huge positive, as the star batter witnessed an extended dry run in the past couple of years.

Kohli scored 276 runs in five innings during the competition, which included highly-anticipated 71st hundred and two half-centuries. Apart from Kohli, the focus will be on KL Rahul, who has blown hot and cold since his return from injury.

The series also presents Rishabh Pant with a great chance to score big against strong opposition. He fights for the wicketkeeping slot amidst veteran Dinesh Karthik's presence in the squad. India also have Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya to secure the middle order.

The Australia T20Is will see the return of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. They both will be looking forward to getting among wickets on their return as the T20 World Cup approaches, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar hope to fine-tune their skills for the showpiece event. Yuzvendra Chahal will be leading the spin attack alongside all-rounder Axar Patel, who comes in as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia, 1st T20 Live Streaming:

Where is the 1st T20I between India vs Australia taking place?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia is taking place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

At what time does the 1st T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st T20I between India vs Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the 1st T20I between India vs Australia online and on mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st T20I between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

