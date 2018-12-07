India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cheteshwar Pujara struck a defiant century in an Adelaide Oval furnace to rescue India after Australia’s pacemen threatened to dominate day one of the series-opening Test on Thursday. The India number three was a rock as his partners crumbled around him, pushing India to 250 for nine at the close with a brutal assault on the second new ball.

Also Read: Live cricket score and updates, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 in Adelaide

Unbroken by fierce pace bowling, Pujara was dismissed by a piece of brilliant fielding, with Pat Cummins throwing down the stumps to leave the batsman well short of his ground. Tail-ender Mohammed Shami survived to stumps on six, with Jasprit Bumrah the last batsman to resume on day two. It was nonetheless a positive finish for Virat Kohli’s side who had slumped to 86 for five after lunch, falling to a combination of dreadful shot-making and fierce Australian pace after winning the toss.

When is the second day of the first Test between India and Australia?

The second day of the first Test between India and Australia will be played on December 7, 2018.

Where is the first Test between India and Australia being played?

The first Test between India and Australia is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does the second day of the first Test between India and Australia begin?

The second day of the first Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia T20I series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 02:56 IST