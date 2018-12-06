India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 in Adelaide, Live Cricket Score: Vijay, Rahul eye steady start

Preview: An Indian team brimming with confidence will aim to finally shed the poor travellers’ tag when it takes on a circumspect Australia in what is being perceived as the tourists’ best opportunity to win a Test series Down Under in 70 years. While the narrative remained same during the earlier tours of South Africa (1-2) and England (1-4), Virat Kohli and his men will like to walk the talk as India’s tough cycle of away assignment ends with this four-Test series beginning at the Adelaide Oval. India’s past Test record in Australia is quite abysmal. In 44 Tests on Australian soil, they have only managed five wins thus far. In 70 years and over 11 tours, only two drawn series, under Sunil Gavaskar in 1980-81 and with Sourav Ganguly in charge in 2003-04 is more a reflection of temperament of touring sides over the years rather than quality.

Follow India-Australia live updates below -

05:31 hrs IST Match begins Murali Vijay will face the first ball of the series and he is partnered by KL Rahul on the other end. As for Australia, Mithcell Starc has the new ball in his hand and he will be bowling the first over of the day.





05:25 hrs IST National Anthem time The players are out in the middle and we are getting ready now for the respective national anthems. The two teams are all geared up for the blockbuster opener.





05:20 hrs IST Skipper Kohli during toss “It looks like a nice hard wicket with a nice covering of grass on it. Runs on the board will be always handy in any condition. Every tour is an opportunity and it’s always a difficult challenge in Australia. We are taking nothing for granted and are looking forward to a challenging series, to measure ourselves against one of the best sides in the world.”





05:12 hrs IST Playing XIs Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami





05:03 hrs IST Toss India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first. Australian captain Tim Paine says during toss that they would also have liked to bat first on this track.





04:58 hrs IST Both teams devoid of regular starters Injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s absence does upset the balance of the side but getting an Australia side, which is still reeling under the after-effect of the ball tampering scandal with Steve Smith and David Warner serving their respective one-year suspensions.





04:50 hrs IST Debutant in Aussie ranks Batsman Marcus Harris has been handed his Test cap and he is all-set to take part in the Test. Welcome to the club, Marcus Harris #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mSihxGoPh9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2018





04:25 hrs IST India’s opening issues Opening issues continued to plague India in England as well. After only 26 runs in two Tests, Vijay was sent home. While Rahul did scored 299 runs in five Tests there, 149 of those came in the final innings of the series at the Oval. His previous nine innings on tour yielded only 150 runs and 37 was his highest score, again in the first innings at the same ground. Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the current Test squad, scored 162 runs in four Tests. Prithvi Shaw’s ankle injury has opened doors for the Rahul-Vijay combination.





04:15 hrs IST No support for skipper Virat Kohli India have faced two key issues, and the first has to do with the batting line-up not firing enough to support skipper Kohli. While Kohli scored 286 runs in three Tests in South Africa, the next highest cumulative total was 119 by Hardik Pandya and he scored 93 of those in one innings at Cape Town. Cheteshwar Pujara only managed 100 runs in three Tests, while Murali Vijay (102 runs in three Tests) and KL Rahul (30 runs in two Tests) came a cropper.





04:00 hrs IST India’s 12-man squad for first Test Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. ODI deputy Rohit Sharma has been included in the 12-member team while Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav are the notable absentees. With both Rohit and Hanuma Vihari making the 12, it is clear that the Indians wish to go into the game relying on a heavy batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav too has missed out as R Ashwin is the only spinner in the team.





