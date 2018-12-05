India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India take on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide on Thursday. Since the home side is without Steve Smith and David Warner, this series is the best opportunity for India to win their first-ever Test series in Australia.

While the narrative remained same during the earlier tours of South Africa (1-2) and England (1-4), Virat Kohli and his men will like to walk the talk as India’s tough cycle of away assignment ends with this four-Test series beginning at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The series is even more important for Kohli as it would also define his legacy as a leader having already established himself as world’s premier batsman.

India’s past Test record in Australia is quite abysmal. In 44 Tests on Australian soil, they have only managed five wins thus far. In 70 years and over 11 tours, only two drawn series, under Sunil Gavaskar in 1980-81 and with Sourav Ganguly in charge in 2003-04, is more a reflection of temperament of touring sides over the years rather than quality.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 12:55 IST