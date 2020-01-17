India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey’s ‘out of the world’ catch stuns David Warner -Watch video

cricket

Manish Pandey took an outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Australia opener David Warner in the 2nd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot on Friday. It was referred as an ‘out of the world catch’ by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan during the commentary. Manish Pandey, who was brought into side in place injured Rishabh Pant, did not have the best of days with the bat as he was dismissed for 2 but he brought Rajkot alive with that one-handed stunner when it was India’s turn to defend their 340-run total. (India vs Australia 2nd ODI live score)

Manish Pandey’s catch took place in the third ball of the fourth of Australia innings when Shami pitched it wide and Warner tried to loft it over the in-field. Manish Pandey at cover-point, however, had other ideas. He timed his jump to perfection and stretched his right-hand to pluck it out of thin air.

WATCH: Manish Pandey’s catch to dismiss David Warner

David Warner stood there for a brief period in disbelief and then finally took the long walk back for 15 off 12.

It was a big wicket for India as Australia failed to get off to a flying start in their mammoth 341-run chase.

Earlier,Shikhar Dhawan made 96, KL Rahul 80 and captain Virat Kohli 78 as the Indian batsmen dominated the Australian bowlers to post 340 for six after being sent in to bat first by Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

Dhawan fell just four runs short of his 18th one-day century. The left hander put on 81 for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma who went for 42.

Having then put on 103 with Kohli, Dhawan lasted 90 balls and hit 13 fours before he gave a catch to Mitchell Starc off Kane Richardson’s pace bowling.

Kohli too looked set for a hundred but was dimissed for 78 by Adam Zampa and he was followd by Manish Pandey.

But Rahul ensured a collapse like the last game was not on the cards as he hit Starc for 15 runs in the 46th over to bring up his fifty as India rode his fireworks to pile up 91 runs in the last 10 overs.

Rahul looked at his best when he came up against Pat Cummins who had bowled brilliantly till then albeit without a wicket. Rahul hit him for two fours despite his first three balls getting the better of the batsman as 14 came of the 49th over. Crossing the 350-run mark was on the card, but sadly Rahul’s dismissal left India 10 short.

