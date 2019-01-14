India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Top player battles to look forward to at the Adelaide Oval

The Indian team will be raring to level the series at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The visitors were completely out of the first ODI, once they lost Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu within the space of four overs. India, who were chasing a total of 288/5, eventually fell short by 34 runs.

Here are five key player battles to look out for in the second ODI.

1) Virat Kohli vs Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson was the main destructor for the Australians in the first ODI. He returned with figures of 4/26, helping Australia to stay in the match by chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. More importantly, Richardson dismissed Kohli for just three runs. The Indian captain would have worked out his mistake and will be looking to take on everything thrown by the Australian speedster. Kohli usually likes to deal with the best bowler, knowing that the morale of the bowling unit rests with its premier bowler.

2) Shikhar Dhawan vs Jason Behrendorff

Shikhar Dhawan was out for a golden duck to debutant Jason Behrendorff in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Dhawan, who has a good record against Australia will be hoping to set the record straight in the second ODI. The opening batsman misjudged the pace of the ball and was trapped LBW in the first match. The Delhi batsman would certainly like to give India a good start and for that he has to negate the Behrendorff threat.

3) MS Dhoni vs Nathan Lyon

MS Dhoni struggled to score quickly in the first ODI. He walked into bat at 4/3, but once he was settled he could have started playing the big shots, but instead he scored 51 runs off 96 balls. He struck only three boundaries and one six. If MS Dhoni is looking to improve his strike-rate in the next match then he will certainly target spinners. Therefore, Nathan Lyon has to be sensible with is line and lengths since Dhoni has been brutal against spinners in his ODI career. Even the one six he struck in the first ODI was off Lyon’s bowling.

4) Bhuvneshwar vs Aaron Finch

Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed good rhythm in his first spell in the first ODI, but went off the boil in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar along with Jasprit Bumrah has formed a lethal partnership in ODIs and with the later rested from the series, Bhuvi will have to step it up. His battle with Australian captain Aaron Finch at the top of the order could be a key one. Finch loves to play his shots and Bhuvneshwar preys on batsmen who are flashy outside the off stump. This is a blockbuster duel.

5) Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is one of Australia’s best players of spin in ODI cricket, but his penchant for the jugular against tweakers has often led to his downfall in the past. Maxwell was severe on Kuldeep Yadav in the ODI series played in India in 2017 and the left arm wrist spinner will look to avenge it. Kuldeep has been rising in the Indian ranks since making his debut and his battle with Maxwell in the middle order could be a crucial one.

