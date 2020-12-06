India vs Australia Live Score 2nd T20: Can India register 10th straight T20I win and take series against Australia?

India vs Australia: 2nd T20, Live: India take on Australia in the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. After beating Australia by 11 runs in the first game in Canberra, India registered their ninth consecutive win in T20 matches, and provided they can score their 10th today, Virat Kohli’s team would conquer the T20 leg of the tour and head into the Test series full of confidence. India start favourites for two reasons – their form in T20 cricket and the number of injury concerns that have gripped the Australian team. After Ashton Agar injured his calf, Australia captain Aaron Finch picked up a hip injury and remains a doubtful starter. And to make matters worse, fast bowler Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the series citing personal reasons. IN the absence of such premier Australia cricketers, India would fancy their chances of a win.

Follow live score and updates of the 2nd T20 between India and Australia:

11:45 hrs IST Australia out to exploit Kohli’s leg-spin woes Virat Kohli has been out to Australia leg-spin five times in T20 matches and has scored 75 runs off 66 deliveries. On Friday, it was Mitchell Swepson who got his wicket, which is why the leg-spinner will be likely to hold on to his place ahead of Nathan Lyon was drafted into the T20 squad.





11:40 hrs IST India in the middle of a hot unbeaten streak With their 11-run win in Canberra, India continued their winning streak in T20Is. Beating Australia Friday was their ninth T20I win in a row. Following their 3-0 sweep of New Zealand in February, India had stretched their winning streak to 8 matches, before the win in Canberra took it to 9. Another win here will not only give India the series, but also make it 10 wins in a row for the Indian cricket team.





11:35 hrs IST Worries pile up for Australia As if Aaron Finch’s injury worry wasn’t bad enough, Australia have been dealt another blow with fast bowler Mitchell Starc ruled out of the remainder of the T20 series. A member of his family is battling illness and Starc has left the bio bubble after being made aware of it. No replacement has been named.



