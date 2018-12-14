Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Finch, Harris racing away after quiet start

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Updates: India enter the match after having won the first Test in Adelaide. However, the pitch at the new stadium in Perth promises to be fresh and spicy.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 14, 2018 08:50 IST
highlights

Live updates: India broke their opening match hoodoo by taking a 1-0 lead in Adelaide and seem to have all bases covered. However, the pitch the Perth is green, lively, and will offer plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that this excites him and his bowlers, and now the batsmen will have to step up and be counted. Australia, who are under pressure, will come out fighting and this sets up a thrilling Test match. (Full scorecard)

 

 

8:49 hrs IST

Good start by Shami

Hitting the line and the perfect length there Shami. India have been inconsistent so far this morning, but Shami has made a promising start

8:38 hrs IST

Openers looking good

There is assistance, but then the Aussie openers have weathered the initial storm and are now looking rather good. The drives are coming and the strike rotation has been perfect

8:30 hrs IST

No luck for Ishant

8:14 hrs IST

Struggling to find control

Ishant wants to pitch the ball up, but he is struggling to find control with the length and is pushing the ball down the leg side. Australia unscathed at the moment

7:59 hrs IST

Finch gets cracking

Bumrah was testing the middle of the pitch and Aaron Finch was perfectly set up to slap a shortish ball away to mid-wicket to get off the mark

7:54 hrs IST

Probing first over

Ishant Sharma is getting the ball right up to the batsman and asking Marcus Harris to come and drive. There is great carry on this pitch.

Here is what Ian Chappell believes about Ishant.

7:48 hrs IST

Anthems have been played

We are all set to get cracking. Kohli is out there, his side is spreading all over the place. The Aussie openers saunter out. A decent crowd is expected

7:31 hrs IST

Teams are out

IND XI: L Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, I Sharma, M Shami, U Yadav, J Bumrah

AUS XI: A Finch, M Harris, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, T Head, T Paine, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, J Hazlewood

7:24 hrs IST

Australia win the toss and bat first

Tim Paine has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Virat says he would have batted first as well, but does not mind bowling first on the green track

7:12 hrs IST

Pitch report

Look at the amount of live green grass and that will encourage the fast bowlers. Expect plenty of movement and bounce. I’d rather be a bowler this week: Michael Vaughan with his assessment

7:06 hrs IST

Hmmm, Warne has fired a salvo

7:00 hrs IST

Trivia time

Perth Stadium will become the 10th venue in Australia to host a Men’s Test match

Joining the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, Brisbane Exhibition Ground, Gabba (Brisbane), WACA Ground (Perth), Blundstone Arena (Hobart), TIO Stadium (Darwin) and Cazaly’s Stadium (Cairns)

6:59 hrs IST

Captain Kohli is excited

“We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now because we understand that we do have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out as much as they are confident about their attack,” Kohli said on the eve of the match.

More on what he said can be read here.

6:57 hrs IST

All the attention on the pitch

6:54 hrs IST

The Che is out there

6:50 hrs IST

Curator speaks out - We’ve been told to make it fast

“We’ve just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it,” Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “We’re just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can.”

More about the story here

6:48 hrs IST

An all-pace attack for India?

6:45 hrs IST

No more WACA

We are at the new ground in Perth and the stadium is a gorgeous sight to behold.

6:44 hrs IST

The big player battles to look forward to

A green top is what can be expected at Perth and there are several big battles to look out for in the second Test match as Virat Kohli and India look to consolidate their lead while the Aussies will aim to hit back hard.

Here is how we see the different contests within the contest.

6:39 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

The caravan has now moved to Perth. The cricket has moved away from the WACA and this new stadium and this new pitch has got everyone excited. India have named their 13-man squad and the visitors could well go with an all-pace attack. Ah, the joys and vagaries of Test cricket