India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Finch, Harris racing away after quiet start

Live updates: India broke their opening match hoodoo by taking a 1-0 lead in Adelaide and seem to have all bases covered. However, the pitch the Perth is green, lively, and will offer plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that this excites him and his bowlers, and now the batsmen will have to step up and be counted. Australia, who are under pressure, will come out fighting and this sets up a thrilling Test match. (Full scorecard)

8:49 hrs IST Good start by Shami Hitting the line and the perfect length there Shami. India have been inconsistent so far this morning, but Shami has made a promising start





8:38 hrs IST Openers looking good There is assistance, but then the Aussie openers have weathered the initial storm and are now looking rather good. The drives are coming and the strike rotation has been perfect





8:30 hrs IST No luck for Ishant In the second innings at Adelaide, 29% of Ishant's new ball bowling was full; today, it's 69%. He's determined to pitch it up - but he's had no luck with wickets so far. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 14, 2018





8:14 hrs IST Struggling to find control Ishant wants to pitch the ball up, but he is struggling to find control with the length and is pushing the ball down the leg side. Australia unscathed at the moment





7:59 hrs IST Finch gets cracking Bumrah was testing the middle of the pitch and Aaron Finch was perfectly set up to slap a shortish ball away to mid-wicket to get off the mark





7:54 hrs IST Probing first over Ishant Sharma is getting the ball right up to the batsman and asking Marcus Harris to come and drive. There is great carry on this pitch. Here is what Ian Chappell believes about Ishant.





7:48 hrs IST Anthems have been played We are all set to get cracking. Kohli is out there, his side is spreading all over the place. The Aussie openers saunter out. A decent crowd is expected





7:31 hrs IST Teams are out IND XI: L Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, I Sharma, M Shami, U Yadav, J Bumrah AUS XI: A Finch, M Harris, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, T Head, T Paine, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, J Hazlewood





7:24 hrs IST Australia win the toss and bat first Tim Paine has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Virat says he would have batted first as well, but does not mind bowling first on the green track





7:12 hrs IST Pitch report Look at the amount of live green grass and that will encourage the fast bowlers. Expect plenty of movement and bounce. I’d rather be a bowler this week: Michael Vaughan with his assessment Meet the Green Mamba....I’ve never seen this much grass on a cricket pitch 🙈🙏 #AusvInd #7cricket @7Cricket pic.twitter.com/JLLr8EycPH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 14, 2018





7:06 hrs IST Hmmm, Warne has fired a salvo Good luck to both teams in Perth today for the second test ! Sorry to all my Indian fans, but given the pitch conditions, a hard, green bouncy & fast pitch - I think the Aussies will blow India away ! I hope Starc finds his form & gets 10 for the match !!!! 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 14, 2018





7:00 hrs IST Trivia time Perth Stadium will become the 10th venue in Australia to host a Men’s Test match Joining the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, Brisbane Exhibition Ground, Gabba (Brisbane), WACA Ground (Perth), Blundstone Arena (Hobart), TIO Stadium (Darwin) and Cazaly’s Stadium (Cairns)





6:59 hrs IST Captain Kohli is excited “We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now because we understand that we do have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out as much as they are confident about their attack,” Kohli said on the eve of the match. More on what he said can be read here.





6:50 hrs IST Curator speaks out - We’ve been told to make it fast “We’ve just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it,” Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “We’re just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can.” More about the story here





6:45 hrs IST No more WACA We are at the new ground in Perth and the stadium is a gorgeous sight to behold. The beautiful Perth stadium readies itself for its first Test 🤙🏻✌🏻😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zaeIpmv67p — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2018





6:44 hrs IST The big player battles to look forward to A green top is what can be expected at Perth and there are several big battles to look out for in the second Test match as Virat Kohli and India look to consolidate their lead while the Aussies will aim to hit back hard. Here is how we see the different contests within the contest.



