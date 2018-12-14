India vs Australia: ‘Kohli & Co made a mistake’ - Vaughan’s pointed observation about India’s playing XI
India went into the match with four pacers and no spinner. The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were joined by speedster Umesh Yadav in Perth.cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2018 10:37 IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that India missed a trick by not picking Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI for the second Test of the four-match series in Perth.
India went into the match with four pacers in the line-up and no front-line spinner. The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah — who starred in 31-run Adelaide win — were joined by speedster Umesh Yadav in Perth.
Ravinchandran Ashwin was ruled out of the match due to injury and he was replaced in the 13-man squad by Ravindra Jadeja. But the all-rounder failed to make it into the playing XI and Vaughan feels that India’s tail looks a bit vulnerable.
Not just with his bowling but Jadeja could’ve added valuable runs with the bat, something which the Indian tail-enders haven’t done for a long time now. Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar — who is also very handy with the bat — failed to seal a spot in the XI.
Vaughan’s social media post read: “Think India have made a mistake not playing @imjadeja ... Not only for his bowling but his Batting at No 8 ... India have a very long tail this Week ... Aussies to win ... #AUSvIND #Perth”.
Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test, backing his under-pressure lineup to get through expected pace-friendly conditions.
India captain Virat Kohli said India would have batted as well if he had won the toss but was looking at the positive.
“But (it’s) not a bad thing to bowl on the first day on a pitch which has a lot of grass on it,” he said.
“As batsmen, we’ll have to see how the wicket behaves and it might not be a bad thing to see how it plays out. We’ll look to get in with the ball in the first hour and make some inroads.”
