India vs Australia 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni leads the way as Team India hits the nets ahead MCG decider - Watch

Virat Kohli’s Team India is looking to finish its Australian sojourn on a perfect note as they take on the hosts in the ODI series decider at the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the third match of the series the Indian cricket team took to the nets to get in shape for the crucial encounter.

This is only the second time that India are playing a bilateral ODI series against the Aussies down under. The Men in Blue went down 1-4 i the series in 2016 and would want to set the record straight this time around.

The signs are good for India ahead of the crunch match as captain Virat Kohli hit form with a century in the previous encounter. Rohit Sharma has also been among the runs but the most encouraging sign for the team has been the contributions of former captain MS Dhoni in the middle order.

Dhoni has scored half-centuries in both the matches so far and played a starring role in the series levelling win at Adelaide. Dhoni looked intense as he practiced in the nets at the MCG.

Keeping in mind the record that India has had in deciders of bilateral ODI series, Kohli and his men can be expected to end the Australia tour on a winning note. Aaron Finch and his team though would want to change the perfect script and they have already shown that they have the arsenal to challenge this Indian team.

