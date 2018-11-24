India vs Australia 3rd T20: Numbers drop massive hint about what Virat Kohli should do at toss

After rain thwarted India’s chance to draw level in the second T20I match in Melbourne, Virat Kohli and boys now have to win the third match at Sydney to keep their unbeaten record in T20I series intact.

India have won each of the last 7 series (and are undefeated in their last 9) leading up to this bilateral encounter with Australia.

The third T20I will take place in Sydney and if we take a closer look at numbers, there is a definite pattern to the matches at the ground. India have played only a solitary match at the venue and ended up winning it in the final over. However, Australia have enjoyed themselves at the venue as they have won 4 out of 5 T20Is at this ground.

India have dominated this format and the captain have opted to field first in 19 consecutive T20Is whenever they have won the toss. Also, the last 3 T20Is at the SCG has been won by the chasing side. The weather too is not too promising and hence the captain winning the toss should ideally field first and then hopefully, rely on a favourable equation by the D/L system.

The Sheffield Shield pitch which was used a couple of weeks ago was slow and in the recent past, the surfaces used at Sydney have been slow which has suited the spinners.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 17:31 IST