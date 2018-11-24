India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma on the verge of joining elite list in Sydney T20I

India opener Rohit Sharma will join a list of elite players if he manages to hit a few deliveries out of park in the third and the final match of the T20 series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Rohit is just four sixes away from scoring a century of maximums in the shortest format of the game. So far, the right-hander as hit 96 sixes in 81 innings and is placed third on the list of most number of maximums hit by a batsman in T20Is.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI – Visitors set to tinker with bowling attack

If he manages to cross the thee-figure mark, Rohit will become the third cricketer after Windies hotshot Chris Gayle and New Zealand star Martin Guptill to hit a century of sixes.

103 sixes in 52 innings – Chris Gayle (WI)

103 sixes in 73 innings – Martin Guptill (NZ)

96 sixes in 81 innings – Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit has been one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of T20Is. So far, he has amassed 2214 runs in his career and is only 57 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in the format. Currently, Guptill holds the top-spot in the list.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & Co head to Sydney in bid to level series

Not just this, but Rohit is also the only cricketer to have scored four centuries in T20Is. Moreover, ‘The Hitman’ also holds the record of scoring most 50+ score in T20 Internationals. He has 19 such scores in the shortest format, one ahead of skipper Virat Kohli.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 13:23 IST