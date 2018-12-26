India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli combined to frustrate Australia for an entire session as India held the whip-hand at 215 for two at the close of a grinding opening day of the third Test on Wednesday.

Pujara raised his 21st test half-century to be 68 not out at stumps, with Kohli on 47 as Australia’s bowlers endured a day of toil on a placid Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket after the Indian captain won the toss and elected to bat.

Opener Mayank Agarwal enjoyed a stellar entry to test cricket, scoring 76 to record the highest ever innings by an Indian debutant on Australian soil before being dismissed on the last ball before tea.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Day 2 of the Melbourne Test.

When is the second day of the third Test between India and Australia?

The second day of the third Test between India and Australia will be played on December 27, 2018.

Where is the third Test between India and Australia being played?

The third Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the second day of the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The second day of the third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:54 IST