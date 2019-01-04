India vs Australia: ‘A great lesson for all batsmen’ – Sangakkara in awe of Pujara’s heroics at the SCG

Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkar heaped praise on Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara after the right-hander smashed his third century in the ongoing four-match series against Australia.

Pujara slammed a majestic 193 to power the visitors to 622/7d in the first innings of the fourth and the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Before this, Pujara had slammed centuries in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively, the two Tests which India managed to win comfortably.

Following Pujara’s marathon innings at the SCG, Sangakkara lavished praise on Pujara and wrote on social media: “A great lesson to all batsmen in the series and tests in general. @cheteshwar1 showing how trusting your strengths and being unashamedly dogged in technique and concentration brings great rewards.”

A great lesson to all batsmen in the series and tests in general. @cheteshwar1 showing how trusting your strengths and being unashamedly dogged in technique and concentration brings great rewards. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 4, 2019

Pujara took note of this high praise coming from one of the best batsman ever to grace the game and replied: ‘Thanks a lot’.

Thanks a lot! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Pujara’s stellar performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia could get him an upgrade to the topmost A plus bracket in the central contracts as the BCCI is deliberating a relaxation of norms for the dependable number three.

Pujara has scored 521 runs in seven innings with three hundreds at an impressive average of 74.42 so far. His performance is one of the primary reasons that India are on course for their maiden series win in Australia and the BCCI mandarins are mulling ways to reward his stupendous show.

