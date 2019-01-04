India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he is referred to as ‘White Walker’ by teammates

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has finally opened up as to why his teammates use popular TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ analogies to describe him.

Pujara has been India’s best batsman in Australia in the ongoing four-match Test series, where he has smashed three tons so far. Pujara played pivotal roles in India’s two victories in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively and now, his 193 has put the visitors firmly on top in Sydney.

Speaking to BCCI.TV, Pujara finally revealed who came up with the name ‘White Walker’ for him and how his teammates pull his leg by using an analogy from the popular TV show. In Game of Thrones, the main antagonist are known as the White Walkers, who are on the other side of ‘the wall’ and they create havoc wherever they go.

“I think Ash (R Ashwin) and Basu Sir (Shankar Basu) came up with that. Some guys also came up with ‘winter in coming’ where instead of ‘winter is coming’, they have started with ‘Pujara is coming’ which is a bit funny. But it is a good way to acknowledge what I have done (for the team),” Pujara said.

Pujara also rated his Adelaide ton as his best amongst the three tons that he has scored thus far in the series. The middle-order maestro felt that it helped India win the first Test and set the tone for rest of the series.

“Adelaide I would say because it was the first match of the series. If you start off on a winning note in a four match series, then you are always on top,” said Pujara.

“The innings in Adelaide will still be special to me. Although Test centuries are always special so MCG and SCG ton are up there but if I would said Adelaide ton is the most important one for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pujara’s stellar performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia could get him an upgrade to the topmost A plus bracket in the central contracts as the BCCI is deliberating a relaxation of norms for the dependable number three.

Pujara has scored 521 runs in seven innings with three hundreds at an impressive average of 74.42 so far. His performance is one of the primary reasons that India are on course for their maiden series win in Australia and the BCCI mandarins are mulling ways to reward his stupendous show.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 19:00 IST