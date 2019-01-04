India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara shares heartfelt message for Team India physio after marathon ton in Sydney

Cheteshwar Pujara has silenced his critics once and for all with his display of grit, gumption and panache down under. Pujara, who scored a marathon 193 in India’s first essay of the fourth Test in Sydney, has now scored three centuries in the series and has been the backbone of the tourists’ batting.

The number 3 batsman, whose mediocre form outside the sub-continent always came under scrutiny despite bagful of runs at home, has put an end to all debates about his greatness. His efforts in Adelaide and Melbourne led India to victory and his mammoth ton at Sydney could be the clincher as India are looking to win their maiden Test series in Australia.

Pujara, who isn’t the fittest cricketer in this Indian unit and has in the past had issues due to a dodgy knee, posted a heartfelt message for Team India physio Patrick Farhart. “This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions,” Pujara wrote on Twitter.

This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions 🤗 pic.twitter.com/bWTvsZiVdO — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 4, 2019

The Saurashtra batsman, who struggled for runs and form in South Africa at the start of the year, was dropped for the first Test in England. But better sense prevailed soon and the team management realised the need to have a solid player like Pujara in the line-up. Pujara repaid the faith with a match-winning century in Nottingham and his stock has only gone up since then.

The tour to Australia was crucial for captain Virat Kohli and his team after disappointing losses away to South Africa and England and it has been the efforts of Pujara which has been the difference in this series.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:09 IST