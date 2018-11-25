India vs Australia: Aaron Finch dismisses talks of personal form, wants to focus on series win

Ahead of the third and final T20I against India on Sunday, Australia captain Aaron Finch has dismissed talks of him being out of form despite failing in the last 10 innings in the limited-over formats of the game.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match in Brisbane while the Melbourne T20I was abandoned due to rain.

So far, Finch has had a rather underwhelming series as he scored 27 & 0 in the two matches. Moreover, in his last ten international outings – seven T20Is and three one-day internationals – he has been dismissed for a single-digit score seven times, and apart from the 41 he scored in the second ODI against South Africa, there’s no real innings of note.

Also Read: Australia call up Mitchell Starc for the final T20I

However, asked if something was wrong, Finch said he wasn’t too concerned. “I don’t think something’s going wrong – it’s just lack of runs,” he said. “I’m still practising well, still hitting them well, I still feel good. T20 is a game where if you take a risk early and get out a couple of times, it can build up. But it’s still a game you’re looking to take them on at the start.

“I’ve been in this position before, it’s not alarming. It’s more just trying to get through those initial five-ten balls, and reassess. I felt like I played reasonably well in Brisbane – I got a good start, just didn’t kick on. It’s just one of those things, in this format it can happen.”

Finch is set to open the innings with Marcus Harris in the four-Test series against India, which will begin in Adelaide on 6 December. Asked if he was worried about his form, given it’s such an important series, Finch pointed out that the formats were different.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI – Visitors set to tinker with bowling attack

“It’s a totally different format. When you’re looking to get after them so early in a T20 game, it’s the first risk you take you often get out,” he said. “I’ve still been working very hard on my technique, still been doing a lot of work with Graeme Hick, and I’m trying to just adjust a couple of little things.

“It’s not ideal, don’t get me wrong, but at the end of the day, that’s the opposite format. Once I get to Brisbane for the Shield game, I’ll be able to get stuck in it a bit more.”

Finch said it was “disappointing” the Melbourne T20I was rained out, but stated that winning the series in Sydney would be “huge”.

“We’ll try and win every game, obviously,” he said. “The way we played in Brisbane showed really positive signs. We played really well in Brisbane with the bat. We had a clear game plan and we stuck to it.

“Our batting just slipped a little bit last night (in Melbourne). I thought they bowled well last night (in Melbourne), and showed that they adapted their game plans pretty quick, especially to the dimensions of the MCG as opposed to the Gabba.

“It’s always a great rivalry. Winning the series is huge and it would mean a lot.”

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 11:05 IST