India vs Australia: Adam Gilchrist goofs up on commentary, apologises to Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:42 IST

Australia legend wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist reportedly made an error on commentary during the first ODI betweeen India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Gound on Friday. Gilchrist, during the commentary, reportedly mentioned on-air that Indian pacer Navdeep Saini had lost his father earlier this month, but in fact it was Mohammed Siraj who had lost his father.

The India cricket fans were quick to point out on Twitter to Gilchrist regarding his mistake. Gilchrist, in reply, took to Twitter to apologise to both Siraj and Saini.

Two protesters barge into ground holding 'No $1B Adani Loan' signs during Sydney ODI

In a reply to a tweet, Gilchrist wrote: “Yes, thanks @anshu2912. I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj.”

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

Yep, thanks @Mitch_Savage My huge apologies again to all. https://t.co/F8rYsD6fxm — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss Friday and elected to bat first in the series-opening one-day international against India, a return to international cricket Down Under following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the game’s return overseas, fans will be allowed into the Sydney Cricket Ground — up to 50% of capacity for the first of three ODIs between Australia and India. The countries will meet in three Twenty20 internationals before the four-match test series starts Dec. 17 in Adelaide.

