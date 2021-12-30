India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s name engraved on MCG honours board for 2nd time, stand-in skipper expresses ‘gratitude’ towards fans

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:05 IST

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane got his name engraved onto the Melbourne Cricket Board honours board for the 2nd time in his career. He earned this honour after his match-winning 112 against Australia that helped India wining the Boxing Day Test.

Back in 2014, Rahane found his name on prestigious honours board for the first time following his 147-run knock in a drawn Test in Melbourne. Indian captain Virat Kohli – who scored 169 off 272 balls – also got his name on the board for the first time and only time.

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of an MCG staff engraving Rahane’s name on the honours board. The caption of the video read, “After leading from the front with a fantastic ton in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, @ajinkyarahane88 has his name engraved on the MCG Honours Board for the second time.”

Here’s the video:

After leading from the front with a fantastic ton in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, @ajinkyarahane88 has his name engraved on the MCG Honours Board for the second time. 👏👏#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/z7vDe5dG4U — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

Rahane also the won the inaugural Mullagh Medal after getting adjudged as the Man of the Match award in the second Test. The Boxing Day Test Player of the Match medal has been named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh.

Later in the day, Rahane took to his Twitter handle and posted a heart-warming message for all the cricket fans for their love and support for team India.

“I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we’ve received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches,” Rahane wrote.

Here’s the post:

India’s commendable win in Melbourne came after a horrendous defeat in the first Test in Adelaide where the visitors registered their lowest score in Tests – 36/9.

The third match of the Test series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 while the final game will be held at The Gabbe in Brisbane from January 15.