India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane takes inspiration from Rahul Dravid’s 2003 Adelaide heroics

Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane returned to form and hit a brilliant half-century to put India on top against Australia on the fourth day of the Adelaide Test on Sunday. Rahane stitched together an 87-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujar to take India’s lead to 275 runs at the end of first session.

Rahane hit some glorious shots and played a crucial role in India extending their lead after Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli guided the visitors to a 166-run lead at stumps on the previous day. This was Rahane’s 16th fifty in the longest format, third in Australia and fourth of 2018.

Also Read: India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 4 in Adelaide

As the cameras zoomed in on Rahane’s bat, it showed that the right-hander was using a willow signed by the legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid. The message read: “Best wishes, Rahul Dravid”.

Dravid is no stranger with Adelaide as he was responsible for one of India’s best ever victories overseas at this venue in 2003. ‘TheWall’ scored a double ton in the first innings and then returned to slam an unbeaten half-century to help India register a four-wicket win over Steve Waugh’s men.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav seeks bowling tips from Shane Warne in Adelaide

After averaging under 30 for most past of 2018, Rahane will hope that this innings in Adelaide will change his fortunes for the good in upcoming matches against the Aussies.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 07:39 IST