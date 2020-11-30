India vs Australia: ‘All-rounders won’t help’, Aakash Chopra points out the problem with Team India

cricket

India’s tour of Australia didn’t start well as they lost two ODIs on the trot in Sydney. The 51-run defeat on Sunday handed an unassailable 2-0 lead to the Aussies, exposing the loopholes of Indian bowling attack that has been failing continuously on the foreign soil.

It was the third consecutive ODI where the opposition posted a 100-run opening stand against the Indian bowling attack. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the inability of bowlers to pick wickets in the beginning is a bigger concern for the Indian team than the lack of an all-rounders in the lineup.

“If we look at the Indian bowling, it’s clear that we are unable to pick wickets with the new ball. How much time has gone? In the last three consecutive ODI matches, India has conceded a 100-run partnership at the top between the two openers,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“If you don’t take wickets with the new ball, a wicket does not fall in the first 20-odd overs, then whomever you bowl doesn’t make a difference,” he added.

Chopra also spoke about Hardik Pandya, who bowled after more than a year’s gap, bowling in the second ODI and clearing off Steve Smith. However, he reckoned that if the strike bowlers aren’t among wickets, an additional bowler is not going to help.

“Although we saw Hardik Pandya bowling but it was too late. He took a wicket as well, he dismissed Steve Smith. But if your top bowlers don’t take wickets, what will the 6th, 7th or 8th option do,” said Chopra.

“So, this is a problem which is getting magnified by the lack of an all-rounder but first of all, how many of them do we have? And even if they available, where will you play them? If you don’t take wickets at the top, it is not going to help in the middle, doesn’t matter how many all-rounders you play,” he added.

After losing two games and the series to Australia, India would look to bounce back in the third and the final ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra.