India vs Australia: Aussies are now officially Virat Kohli’s favourite Test opposition

India skipper Virat Kohli has never hid the fact that he loves to play competitive cricket against Australia but now, it has become official that the team from the land Down Under is his favourite, when it comes to scoring runs in the longest format.

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a classy ton while skipper Kohli added crucial 82 runs as India declared at 443/7 on the second day of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take the upper hand in the third Test of the series which is locked 1-1.

While Pujara is currently the leading run-getter of the series by a country mile as he has two centuries under his belt in five innings, Kohli is placed at the second spot after hitting a century and fifty each in the same number of outings.

With the help of his half-century in the first innings, Kohli has now scored 1581 runs against Australia in Test cricket. Earlier, it was England against whom he had accumulated the maximum number of runs but he overtook that mark during his Melbourne innings.

Most runs scored by Virat Kohli in Tests against any opponent –

1581 – Australia

1570 – England

1004 – Sri Lanka

With a maximum of three innings still to be played in the series, Kohli will get more than enough chances to improve this tally further. In total, Kohli has played 18 matches against Australia (home and away) and managed to score at an average of 51.0, including seven tons (six have come in Australia).

Kohli’s 20th Test fifty also helped him go past legendary batsman Rahul Dravid’s mark at MCG. Kohli surpassed Dravid to become highest-scoring Indian Test batsman on overseas soil in a calendar year. Earlier, Dravid held the record for scoring 1137 runs in overseas Tests in 2002. Kohli now has 1138 runs to his name.

