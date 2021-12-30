India vs Australia: ‘Australia’s batting line-up doesn’t look settled’, says Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

India’s commendable turnaround in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy has exposed Australia’s batting line-up. The hosts have been struggling with the bat right from the beginning of the 4-match Test rubber in Adelaide. The Aussies may have mauled the tourists in the series opener but it’s a proven fact that the bowlers did the majority of the job.

Australia’s batting woes continued in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. After bowling out India for 326 in the first innings, the hosts could set a paltry target of 70 runs for Rahane & Co. As a result, team India registered an 8-wicket win to level the series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has played against some of the finest Australian teams in his time, feels that Australia’s current batting line-up is ‘less settled’ with some ‘playing for their spots’.

“When I look at this Australian batting line-up and look at some of the earlier line-ups, I feel earlier line-ups were settled ones. Those players batted with a different kind of intent but this team doesn’t look very settled,” Tendulkar told PTI.

In three completed Australian innings in the first two Tests, the Indian bowlers bundled them out for 191, 195 and 200 respectively, something not heard of in the days of Allan Border, Mark Taylor, the Waugh brothers. Or during Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist and even Michael Clarke’s time

“In this current Australian team, there are players who are not in good form and are unsure about their spots. In earlier teams, those batsmen batted in their slots as there was a lot of surety in their batting line-up,” Tendulkar added.

For someone who has always disapproved of any sort of comparisons, Tendulkar didn’t want to compare the leadership styles of Rahane and Virat Kohli.

“People shouldn’t get into comparisons with Virat. Ajinkya has different personality. His intent was aggressive.”I would like to remind everyone that they are both Indians and they both play for India, so no individuals comes above India. Team and country is above everything else,” he said.

Rahane’s knock of 112, according to Tendulkar, was a perfect blend of caution and aggression.

“I thought Ajinkya batted brilliantly. He was calm, relaxed and composed. He had aggressive intent but aggression was rightly balanced by calmness and surety. So he did not miss opportunities when a boundary ball was there. And when one had to be patient, he was patient. The intent was very good,” said Tendulkar.

