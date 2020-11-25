India vs Australia: Bumrah, Jadeja imitate each other’s bowling actions - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:07 IST

The Indian players are working hard at the training session as they gear up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, commencing from November 27 in Sydney. Before the team gets in action, some of Virat Kohli’s boys were spotted having fun in the nets.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were seen mimicking each other’s bowling action. Meanwhile, batsman Prithvi Shaw also joined the party and imitated the actions of spin legends Anil Kumble, Mutthiah Muralidharan and his current teammate Bumrah.

The fun moment was captured on cam and shared on the official Instagram account of the BCCI, asking, “Whose bowling actions are @jaspritb1, @ravindra.jadeja and @prithvishaw imitating?”

Here’s the video:

Both Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have impressing stats Down Under. The right-arm pacer played the first-ever series in Australia in 2018-19, picking up 21 wickets from four games. Jadeja on the other hand, has 90 runs and seven wickets from two Tests to his credit.

Both the players are coming after a promising IPL 2020 season. Bumrah picked up 27 wickets from 15 games but missed out on his maiden Purple Cap award by a whisker. Jadeja was one of the prominent players for the Chennai Super Kings.