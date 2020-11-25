e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Bumrah, Jadeja imitate each other’s bowling actions - WATCH

India vs Australia: Bumrah, Jadeja imitate each other’s bowling actions - WATCH

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were seen mimicking each other’s bowling action. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw also joined the party and imitated the actions of spin legends Anil Kumble, Muttiah Muralitharan.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Jasprit Bumrah (R) imitating each other’s bowling actions
Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Jasprit Bumrah (R) imitating each other’s bowling actions(Instagram)
         

The Indian players are working hard at the training session as they gear up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, commencing from November 27 in Sydney. Before the team gets in action, some of Virat Kohli’s boys were spotted having fun in the nets.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were seen mimicking each other’s bowling action. Meanwhile, batsman Prithvi Shaw also joined the party and imitated the actions of spin legends Anil Kumble, Mutthiah Muralidharan and his current teammate Bumrah.

ALSO READ | ‘Best in the business to guide you’: Jasprit Bumrah shares bowling tricks with youngster Kartik Tyagi

The fun moment was captured on cam and shared on the official Instagram account of the BCCI, asking, “Whose bowling actions are @jaspritb1, @ravindra.jadeja and @prithvishaw imitating?”

Here’s the video:

Both Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have impressing stats Down Under. The right-arm pacer played the first-ever series in Australia in 2018-19, picking up 21 wickets from four games. Jadeja on the other hand, has 90 runs and seven wickets from two Tests to his credit.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Don’t think he is unknown anymore,’ KL Rahul reveals Team India have a plan set for young Australia batsman

Both the players are coming after a promising IPL 2020 season. Bumrah picked up 27 wickets from 15 games but missed out on his maiden Purple Cap award by a whisker. Jadeja was one of the prominent players for the Chennai Super Kings.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad
Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In