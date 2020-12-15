India vs Australia: Despite Ishant Sharma’s absence, we have bowling attack to get 20 wickets, says Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Adelaide Test

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:59 IST

The highly-anticipated Test series between India and Australia is set to kick off from the pink-ball Test which takes place in Adelaide starting from Thursday. The fans are eagerly awaiting for the contest which is expected to be a tough one for both the teams who are facing their own sets of challenges ahead of the encounter.

For the hosts Australia, the decision to pick an opener in the absence of David Warner who was ruled out from the Day/Night Test due to groin injury, has become a topic of major discussion. Young Will Pucovski suffered a blow to the head in the Practice game earlier this month, and Joe Burns looked out of form in the warm-up match. The decision to decide on an opener has become a major topic of discussion for Australia ahead of the Adelaide Test.

For India, the biggest challenge is to decide on their bowling attack which will be missing the fast bowler Ishant Sharma who was ruled out due to an injury. But India batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that despite Ishant’s absence, India still have the bowling attack to get 20 wickets.

“Last time when we came here in 2018 the wickets were really challenging ... but we adjusted to those wickets really well,” Rahane told reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the first Test.

“As a batting unit we can adapt to any situation, any condition. I am not too concerned about short balls, it’s all about having a positive mindset as a batsman,” he added.

“We do really have a very strong attack. Yes we will definitely miss Ishant, (he) being a senior fast bowler. But guys who are here ... they all are really good, experienced and know how to bowl in these conditions. It is all about getting that momentum,” he further said.

“I do believe that we have the attack to get 20 wickets,” he signed off.