India vs Australia: Fast bowlers shatter record in historic series win

The Indian cricket team created history on Monday morning with their 2-1 Test series win in Australia, a feat they have achieved for the first time in 11 attempts, dating back to their first trip Down Under in 1947-48.

The visitors dominated proceedings for most of the series with both the bat and the ball. While India’s dominant batting is nothing new, the improvement in the bowling department has been a revelation and paved the way for the historic wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, and put them in a dominant position in the Sydney Test before rain played spoilsport, helping Australia salvage a draw.

The rich crop of fast bowlers in the Indian squad, led by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav combined to take 50 wickets in the Test series, the tally is second highest for Indian pace bowlers on an Australian tour. It is second only to 57 wickets taken by Indian quicks in the 1991-92 series, but the visitors played five Tests on that trip.

The supremacy of the current line up is stamped by their strike rate of 12.5 wickets per match, an improvement on the 11.4 from the 1991-92 trip, during which Kapil Dev became the first Indian bowler to reach 400 Test wickets.

The fast bowlers averaged 23.54 for their 50-wicket haul, much better than the 40s recorded over the last three trips Down Under and the 33.77 that Mohammad Azharuddin’s pacers managed in 1991-92.

No wonder then that Virat Kohli sang peans for his quicks during the post-match presentation ceremony at the SCG on Monday.

“We knew once the batsmen score, our bowlers are lethal. The way the bowlers have dictated terms in this series. And not just this one, the previous two tours as well. I’ve not seen happen in Indian cricket. They don’t look at a pitch and think there’s nothing for us. It’s a revelation for Indian cricket and a learning for the other bowlers back home. They definitely deserve to be here and breaking record of the great West Indian fast bowlers is no mean feat,” he smiled.

The Indian bowlers will look to carry their form into the ODI series that begins 12 January at the SCG.

