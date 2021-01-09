IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Final session swings Test away from India
Australia's Steven Smith (L) and Marnus Labuschagne walk off the field at the end of the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.(AFP)
Australia's Steven Smith (L) and Marnus Labuschagne walk off the field at the end of the third day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.(AFP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Final session swings Test away from India

India vs Australia: On what should’ve been India's moving day, the visitors simply didn’t press on from a relatively strong overnight position, and ended up conceding a first innings lead of 94.
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:45 PM IST

Third Test. Third day. Third session. “This is it… this session decides the outcome of this match,” commented Shane Warne, a man who had decided several outcomes at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The great leg-spinner’s prophecy --- made on air even as the Indians retook the field after tea to begin the second innings of this Test --- wasn’t wrong.

What made the Sydney game hinge so heavily on its ninth session? Here’s a quick recap of the causal effects. On what should’ve been India's moving day, the visitors simply didn’t press on from a relatively strong overnight position, and ended up conceding a first innings lead of 94. Coming into the final session of Saturday, the game was in no way even (Australia were certainly ahead), but at least there was a semblance of a fulcrum for either team to pivot.

That already-skewed balance was further and heavily tilted in the direction of the hosts in the last two hours of play when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne – men who had built a stand of 202 runs in the first innings – took off from where they had left. They added another 68 unbeaten runs for their new stand, this partnership giving Australia a commanding lead of 197, with ample wickets and time to nose ahead in the series as well.

For Labuschagne (batting on 47) and Smith (on 29) to be there in the first place, India had to get rid of Australia’s openers, which they did with relative ease. Mohammed Siraj put an early end to the innings of young Will Pucovski -- the debutant not getting away with drops behind the stumps this time around, mainly due to the presence of substitute keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

But Rishabh Pant wasn’t the only Indian to go missing on the field after copping an injury while batting; Ravindra Jadeja too took a blow to his bowling thumb that could rule him out of the series. And the void of a bowler who took four first-innings wickets would soon be felt.

Pucovski had departed in the sixth over of the innings and in the ninth -- Ravichandran Ashwin’s first -- so did the struggling David Warner. Ashwin's second ball, seemingly a slider, made Warner employ the sweep. But the ball jumped past his bat and his pad came in the way, as DRS would later show, of the bail. It was the 10th time Ashwin had dismissed the Australian opener in Test cricket. It was also Ashwin’s 193rd wicket of a left-hander in Tests, the most ever.

India had the early wickets they desperately needed, but in walked Smith – fresh from his century in the first innings – and joined Labuschagne, who had already gotten off to a brisk start. Smith, however, would have to start his new innings against Ashwin, who was single-handedly responsible for dismissing him for two close-to-nothing scores in this series. The first ball was whipped through midwicket to get off the mark. But it was evident that the evening’s contest had now been distilled to a face-off between Ashwin and Smith – the winner would almost certainly swing the momentum his team’s way.

Ashwin nearly did just that with the first ball of his second over. Both umpire and captain Ajinkya Rahane didn’t look convinced with Ashwin’s appeal for leg-before. But when Ashwin forced a review from Rahane, the projection showed the ball kissing the edge of leg stump. Had the appeal been upheld in the first place, Smith would have been dismissed for 2.

Almost immediately, the unofficial leader of India’s bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, was brought on and he operated in tandem with Ashwin – a pace-spin ploy that had worked miracles for Rahane and India in the win at Melbourne. But on Saturday, Labuschagne was prepared for everything thrown at him. He swept and cut India's lone spinner for seven runs in the space of two balls after the drinks break, before flicking Bumrah for another boundary in the following over.

That smatter of quick runs took Labuschagne to 33, from just 41 deliveries. The Aussies were hurtling along, dragging India’s chances along with them.

Ashwin’s spell would last a further two overs only, removed from the attack after Smith ran down the wicket and smoked him for a cover-driven four in his penultimate over and then rocked back and cut him for three more runs in his sixth and final over of the day.

This is perhaps where the inexperience of India’s bowling attack was truly exposed. Debutant Navdeep Saini and one-Test-old Siraj couldn’t be faulted for their efforts, but it was easy pickings for the two batsmen in prime Sydney form. “We are really missing Jadeja,” Cheteshwar Pujara would later say into the spider camera. “We are a bowler short at the moment and he got four wickets in the first innings. So we miss him, especially.”

What does India have to do to pull this back, Pujara was asked. “Pick up early wickets tomorrow (Sunday) morning, and not concede too many runs in the first session,” he said, which was precisely India’s hope and mantra before going into the pivotal final session of this third day as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

Related Stories

Australia's Pat Cummins reacts after bowling to India's Ravindra Jadeja.(AFP)
Australia's Pat Cummins reacts after bowling to India's Ravindra Jadeja.(AFP)
cricket

Jadeja out of 4th Test due to thumb fracture; Pant likely to bat: BCCI source

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in 2nd innings
READ FULL STORY
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates as substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (bottom) takes a catch.(AFP)
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates as substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (bottom) takes a catch.(AFP)
cricket

India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Siraj, Bumrah at SC: Report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:49 PM IST
India vs Australia: The report further stated that the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin along with senior players in the team spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson at the close of play on Day 3, and brought the events to the notice.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Live
Josh Hazlewood has Shubman Gill out caught behind. (Getty)
Josh Hazlewood has Shubman Gill out caught behind. (Getty)
cricket

3rd Test Highlights: India 98/2 at stumps, need 309 more to win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:44 PM IST
IND vs AUS Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: India finished the day on 98/2 after Australia set them 407 to win. India need another 309 run to win on the final day, with Australia requiring another 8 wickets to go 2-1 up.
READ FULL STORY
latest
File photo of Ravindra Jadeja(AP)
File photo of Ravindra Jadeja(AP)
cricket

Jadeja out of first two Tests vs England, might bat with injections if required

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Absolute peak of rowdy behaviour': Virat Kohli speaks out on racism

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Play was halted for about 10 minutes as captain Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj complained to the umpires about the incident. Six people were ejected from the crowd by the security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Justin Langer.(Getty Images)
File image of Justin Langer.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Really sad to see this happen in Australia': Langer comments on racism row

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:35 PM IST
It's a shame, one of my greatest pet hates: Langer after India players racially abused
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sydney : Police talk to spectators as the game is stopped after a complaint by Indian players during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP)
Sydney : Police talk to spectators as the game is stopped after a complaint by Indian players during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP)
cricket

ICC launches probe on racial attacks on Team India in Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Cricket Australia issued an apology to India and said anyone found guilty of racist abuse would face a ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
latest
Australia's Tim Paine, left, waits as Indian players talk with the umpires over an issue with the crowd during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)
Australia's Tim Paine, left, waits as Indian players talk with the umpires over an issue with the crowd during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)
cricket

‘We’ve had these types of experiences in the past as well’, says Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Ashwin revealed that this was not the first time that the visiting Indian players have received such comments from the stadium audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj talks to Tim Paine on the outfield(Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj talks to Tim Paine on the outfield(Getty Images)
cricket

Former cricketers explode on Twitter after racial attacks on Team India at SCG

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Former India and Australia cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, VVS Laxman took to Twitter to condemn the racial attack on Indian cricketers in the ongoing third Test in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siraj complaining of racial abuse to the umpire in Sydney(Twitter)
Siraj complaining of racial abuse to the umpire in Sydney(Twitter)
cricket

Fans removed after another racial attack on Team India, CA issues apology

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:57 AM IST
India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj complained to the umpires about another incident of racial abuse and he was backed by India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was seen having a chat with umpire Paul Rieffel. A couple of other Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal joined the discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney.(via REUTERS)
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney.(via REUTERS)
cricket

CA have ensured strict action against the offenders: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The 26-year-old, on his maiden tour Down Under, followed the protocol and promptly went up to his skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the on-field umpires, who halted play for about 10 minutes and called in the security, which evicted six people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ishan Porel.(PTI)
File image of Ishan Porel.(PTI)
cricket

Bengal romp to a nine-wicket win over Odisha, TN trounce Jharkhand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Debutant medium-pacer R Sonu Yadav picked up three for 31 to star in the winning start. In the Bengal-Odisha match, the host team's skipper Anustup Majumdar won the toss and sent the opponents in to bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India cricketer Krunal Pandya.(AP)
File image of India cricketer Krunal Pandya.(AP)
cricket

Krunal Pandya stars as Baroda kick-off campaign with a win

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Put into bat in a Group C game, hosts Baroda first rode on Pandya’s blazing 76 to post a competitive 168/7 on the board before the bowlers held their nerves to restrict Uttarakhand to 163/6 despite a fighting 77 by Dikshanshu Negi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj (C) stands along with his teammates as Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) watches as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 10, 2021.(AFP)
India's Mohammed Siraj (C) stands along with his teammates as Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) watches as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 10, 2021.(AFP)
cricket

Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars 3rd Test

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST
While the cricket community exploded after Indian players were subjected to racial abuse during the fourth day of the third Test at the SCG, Australian skipper Tim Paine won hearts by joining the visiting team's huddle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (R) and bowling coach Waqar Younis (L)(HT Collage)
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (R) and bowling coach Waqar Younis (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

Misbah, Waqar ask to meet Cricket Committee of PCB for a review of NZ tour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST
A senior official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the meeting will most likely be held in Lahore but the date has not been finalised as yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (Sportzpics for BCCI)
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (Sportzpics for BCCI)
cricket

T10 more exciting format than T20, could be a part of Olympics: Sunil Narine

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Narine, who has taken 390 wickets in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Deccan Gladiators in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is slated to begin on January 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP