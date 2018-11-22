India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh slams India’s decision to drop Yuzvendra Chahal in first T20I

Team India’s decision to drop Yuzvendra Chahal and pick Krunal Pandya is something that has baffled former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. The Turbanator feels that the duo of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have done enough over the last couple of seasons to merit a place in the XI in any given condition. He feels that the two have operated successfully as a pair and the thinktank might want to bring the leg-spinner back into the team for the second T20I in Melbourne.

“That (team combination) is something that they have to look at. Whenever Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal have bowled together, they have taken wickets, put pressure on the opposition and they have been quite successful as a pair. That is where the Indian cricket team have to think about what is the combination going forward.

“We might not see Krunal Pandya batting at 6 and bowling his four overs. He is more of a bowler who bowls a few overs here and there but in Australia, you need someone else to bowl those four overs because he doesn’t spin the ball and bowls it really, really fast,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“I think we will get to see Chahal in the next game and it could be in place of Krunal.”

Harbhajan also added that the team needs to find a solution to the problem of the No.4 batsman in T20Is as it not the right way to have KL Rahul at No.3 and Kohli coming at No.4. Harbhajan feels that Ambati Rayudu could be the answer as the batsman also plays at that position in the ODI team.

“We were talking about KL Rahul and using him as a proper batsman at number four but there is Ambati Rayudu who will be playing the World Cup. Going forward, the more number of matches he will play the better for Team India.

“There are a lot of problems that need to be solved before we get into the World Cup, the spin department especially. We need Chahal, if not this game then we will need him in the next game,” he said.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:34 IST