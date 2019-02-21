India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya ruled out of series with injury; Ravindra Jadeja named replacement in ODI squad

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Australia with a lower back stiffness. He has been replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.

The BCCI Medical team decided to rest the all-rounder and let him undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pandya will begin his strength work from next week.

The T20I squad will now consist of 14 members. Ravindra Jadeja has been named replacement for Hardik Pandya for the 5 ODIs.

Hardik made a comeback into the Indian side for the ODI series against New Zealand after he was banned for the controversial comments on a TV chat show. His performances were quite impressive, but this injury could be a good chance for both Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar to stake a claim as the all-rounder in the side.

India’s squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:47 IST