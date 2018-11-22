India vs Australia: Harris should be played in first Test against India - Darren Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has suggested that rookie opener Marcus Harris, who has been picked in the 14-man Australia squad for the first two Tests against India, should be in playing XI for the first game in Adelaide on December 6.

“He (Harris) is the in-form player of the competition and has an outstanding record over the last two years. I would have liked to have got (Matt) Renshaw in there, but he hasn’t scored enough runs,” Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

Lehmann then dissected what could possibly be Australian strategy looking at the Indian squad. Comeback man Peter Handscomb is his best bet for countering Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

“If Ashwin plays, then I am playing (Peter) Handscomb as he helps negate Ashwin,” Lehmann said.

According to the former coach, the three pacers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are automatic choices with Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in the playing XI.

“It’s the toughest job selecting the first Test of the summer but whoever we pick we have to back 100 percent,” the former Aussie all-rounder said.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 12:12 IST