India vs Australia: ‘He has that X-factor in him’ - Harbhajan Singh compares Rishabh Pant to Adam Gilchrist

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and advocated for his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad. The selectors rested Pant for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia in an effort to manage his workload as he has been playing non-stop.

But Harbhajan feels that Pant should have been included in the squad as he has that X-factor in him to solve team’s middle-order problems. The off-spinner also compared Pant to legendary Aussie stumper Adam Gilchrist.

“Rishabh Pant has that X-factor in him, which Adam Gilchrist had,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Indian Today. “He has the potential to hit six sixes, I am not talking about six sixes in an over but if he plays 30 balls he has the ability to hit at least six sixes, which can be game-changing.”

“I think Rishabh Pant is a must in the Indian team because if we lose three early wickets, we need to have a power-hitter lower down the order. I think his inclusion will not only strengthen India’s batting line-up but also fix the middle-order issues,” he added.

Earlier, ever former England skipper Michale Vaught batted for Pant’s inclusion in the Indian squad. He said that if Pant is not able to keep wicket because of the presence of Dhoni, he should be in the line-up just a batsman.

Without question @RishabPant777 has to be in this Indian ODI team .. !! #AUSvIND .. Even if he plays just as a Batsman .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 12, 2019

But India will have to made do without Pant in the line-up in their second match of the series which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Tuesday. The Men in Blue lost the first match by 34 runs in Sydney despite Rohit Sharma’s valiant ton and will look for a victory in order to stay alive in the series.

