India vs Australia: 'I don't see any better option at this point,' Ajit Agarkar identifies India's No. 6 batsman for Australia Tests

India vs Australia: ‘I don’t see any better option at this point,’ Ajit Agarkar identifies India’s No. 6 batsman for Australia Tests

India vs Australia: With Kohli’s departure, it is expected that Ajinkya Rahane will come to bat at Kohli’s position of No. 4, behind Pujara at 3, which leaves Hanuma Vihari likely to bat at 5. But with no Hardik Pandya, it leaves the race for the No. 6 slot wide open.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ajit Agarkar
File image of Ajit Agarkar(Instagram)
         

With plenty of opening batsmen in their ranks, India may be facing a problem of plenty when it comes to deciding the two batsmen who will open for them in the four-Test series, but when it comes to the middle order, the team looks a bit dicey with their No. 6, especially with captain Virat Kohli set to return to India after the end of the Adelaide Test.

With Kohli’s departure, it is expected that Ajinkya Rahane will come to bat at Kohli’s position of No. 4, behind Pujara at 3, which leaves Hanuma Vihari likely to bat at 5. But with no Hardik Pandya, it leaves the race for the No. 6 slot wide open. In this situation, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has backed young Shubman Gill to take the role in India’s batting order. Although Gill has played most of his career opening the batting for India A and Punjab, Agarkar feels the 21-year-old is best suited for a slot in the middle order.

“Everyone seems to be an opener at the moment in this squad, isn’t it? Because Vihari and Rahane are obviously going to be playing in the middle order with Pujara. So those are three spots that you would believe are occupied. My pick would be Shubman Gill [at 6]. I think a lot of people have picked him as an opener,” Agarkar said on the Sony Sports Network.

Having said that, it is unlikely that India will have any other plans for Gill other than that of an opener. With Rohit Sharma not part of the side for at least the first two games, and Shaw battling murky form, the fact that Gill scored 33 in the third ODI last week and followed it with scores of 29, 43 and 65 in the two practice matches against Australia A makes him a strong contender to open along with possibly Agarwal.

India also have the option of using KL Rahul in the middle order, considering his form for India in white-ball cricket, but Agarkar feels Gill can fit that slot better than anyone else.

“Yes, he opened in First-Class cricket for a season or a little bit more, has a good record. But I still feel that his best position might be somewhere in the middle. at least in Test cricket, because I don’t see any better options at this point. People could point put to KL Rahul and his white ball form but if I had to pick, I’ll go with Shubman Gill,” Agarkar added.

