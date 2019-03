Kedar Jadhav, who helped India win another match along with MS Dhoni in the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday, expressed on Chahal TV that he follows MS Dhoni blindly and has been successful so far. India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series through an unbeaten partnership of 141 runs between Jadhav and Dhoni.

“I follow Dhoni blindly and I become successful. I have told him as well that until he is standing in front of me, I am not scared of anything, I am not scared of any target,” said Jadhav.

Jadhav told Yuzvendra Chahal that there’s no better dream than playing alongside Dhoni.

“It’s always an honour to play with MS Dhoni. I’ve been watching him play on TV since my childhood and now I have got an opportunity to win matches with him. There’s no better dream than this,” said Jadhav.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav explained in the Chahal TV episode how he got the wicket of Peter Handscomb in the first ODI. Handscomb stepped out against Kuldeep and missed the ball completely before getting stumped by Dhoni for 19 runs in the 30th over.

“The wicket was very slow, so I thought I’ll bowl two quicker deliveries, then I bowled a slower one and that ball drifted well and beat the batsman. It was a special ball,” said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep told Chahal that he keeps asking Jadhav to teach him how to bowl from a height of 4-4.5 feet, but the part-time bowler has asked Kuldeep to stick to his basics.

“I keep asking Jadhav to teach me how to bowl from a height of 4-4.5 feet. but he keeps telling me that I shouldn’t try it since it’s not my strength. He tells me that I am one of the main bowlers and that’s why I should stick to my basics,” said Kuldeep.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 14:17 IST