e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully,’ Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at India’s ‘disgraceful’, ‘terrible’ batting

India vs Australia: ‘I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully,’ Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at India’s ‘disgraceful’, ‘terrible’ batting

India vs Australia: Akhtar revealed how at first, he could not believe that India had posted such a low total and it was only after realising that it in fact was 36/9.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli leads India off the field after their 8-wicket hammering.
Virat Kohli leads India off the field after their 8-wicket hammering.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come down hard at India’s abysmal batting performance against Australia, calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘terrible’. India, in their second innings, registered their lowest-ever total in a Test match as they folded for 36/9 with Mohammed Shami retired hurt. Australia, needing 90 to win, won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Akhtar revealed how at first, he could not believe that India had posted such a low total and it was only after realising that it in fact was 36/9.

Also Read | Never good to see,’ Sunil Gavaskar reacts after India register lowest-ever Test total

“I woke up and the morning and switched on the TV. Could not see the match yesterday night. I saw India had put 369 on the board. Then I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully, I saw it’s 36 and there is slash before 9 and one is retired hurt. Embarrassing loss. Embarrassing batting. The mighty Indian batting came crumbling down,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel

Akhtar jokingly thanked India for overtaking Pakistan’s lowest total in Tests, which is 49 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2013. Pakistan have also registered a couple of more low scores – of 53 and 59 – against Australia, but what shocked Akhtar the most was seeing the mighty Indian batting line-up falling like a pack of cards.

Also Read | ‘He’s in a lot of pain’ - Virat Kohli provides update on Mohammed Shami’s injury

“They broke our record also. 36 all out! This is disgraceful performance, it’s terrible. But happiest that they broke our (Pakistan’s) record. Anyways, this happens in cricket. Bare it and bare the criticism, this is going to happen to you now. So, mighty India come crumbling down. This is bad news,” Akhtar said.

“When we were all out for 53, we faced Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee… it was a long and sturdy bowling line-up. Be thankful that isn’t the kind of bowling batting line-ups are facing.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In