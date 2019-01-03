India vs Australia: In the box seat, Virat Kohli & Co unlikely to let dream series win slip - Opinion

India are in a place they’ve never been before; leading the series going into the final Test in Australia. They’re in that position because the bowlers have performed brilliantly, the batsmen have done enough to finish in front twice and the captain Virat Kohli is passionately determined to win in Australia.

Twice before India have been on level terms going into the final contest but 1977-78 ended in a closely contested loss and 2003-04 in a tame draw. On neither occasion did the Indian captain — Bishan Bedi nor Sourav Ganguly — have the talented pace attack that Kohli has at his disposal.

READ: India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney

Kohli’s passion and his astute decision to listen to his bowlers requirements are important reasons why India are likely to pull off this much cherished series victory. With Australia’s weakened batting line-up close to implosion, it would take a poor bowling performance from India to let the hosts back in the series.

Only fatigue or a sudden change of heart from Kohli is likely to cause that to happen and judging by the Indian captain’s determination to finish the job, he’s not about to alter his approach.

Once again India may have caught a break at the selection table. The MCG was an ideal surface for Ravindra Jadeja’s skidding left-arm orthodox spinners and his selection became automatic with Ravi Ashwin’s injury. The departure of Rohit Sharma to be by his wife and their new born baby leaves a spot open that could be filled by Ashwin if he’s fully fit.

SPIN THREAT

The SCG pitch, in the words of Richie Benaud, “has always spun” and Ashwin and Jadega in combination would provide yet another examination for the technically challenged Australian line-up.

READ: Numbers paint a grim picture but Virat Kohli & Co start favourites at SCG

The presence of the twin spin threat should also allow Kohli to keep his fast bowlers fresh for this final assault. Jasprit Bumrah has been the destroyer-in-chief and every time Kohli has needed something extra, the stuttering run up and the lethal straight arm delivery has dispensed the goods.

However both Ishant Sharma with his new found consistency and Mohammed Shami’s ability to occasionally produce a lethal delivery, have contributed greatly to India’s domination of the fragile Australian top order. Sharma will, however, miss the Test due to a rib injury, much to Aaron Finch’s relief!

The fact that coach Justin Langer is lamenting the lack of runs among potential replacements for a line-up that is in disarray, says everything you need to know about the current state of batting in Australia.

READ: Numbers reveal Virat Kohli and company’s big worry ahead of Sydney Test

This is not India’s concern; their job is to ensure the Australian selectors have an even greater headache when the SCG Test is concluded.

AGARWAL PROMISING

If India does play the two spinners this will place greater responsibility on the top five batsmen. Mayank Agarwal amply displayed his credentials at the MCG and along with the defiant defence of Cheteshwar Pujara and the skill of Kohli, this gives India a reliable trio.

At the MCG, India held Nathan Lyon to one wicket and a repeat of that performance would go a long way towards a winning total. There were also signs that Rishabh Pant now understands his batting is worth more that a few slogged boundaries and a careless dismissal.

India are in the box seat to achieve a much sought after series victory over Australia at home. Sometimes the last rung on a steep climb is the most difficult and India need to remain alert and aggressive, a message their captain will drive home with his usual passion.

(The author is a former Australian Test captain and is writing exclusively for Hindustan Times)

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 03:34 IST